Woman rescued after hornet attack as search continues for 2 others

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Taipei, Aug. 15 (CNA) A woman injured in a hornet attack in Pingtung County's Kenting National Park was taken to a hospital early Saturday, while the search continues for two other men who were also attacked, according to the county's Bureau of Fire and Emergency Services.

The bureau said it received a call from the woman, surnamed Chang (張), at around 9 a.m. Friday, reporting that two friends accompanying her on a hike had suffered out-of-hospital cardiac arrests after being attacked by Asian giant hornets on a trail in Kenting.

The remote location, steep and rugged terrain and dense vegetation hampered the rescue, while heavy thunderstorms in Manzhou Township that afternoon made the mountain trails slippery further complicating the operation, it added.

The 49-year-old Chang and her two male companions, aged 69 and 64, all tour guides with the Kaohsiung Branch of the Chinese Taipei Mountaineering Association, entered Manzhou's Lanren Creek area on Wednesday to scout the site ahead of an upcoming event. Their families later reported them missing after losing contact with them.

When rescuers reached Chang, she was conscious but weak, according to an initial assessment. As she had been stung by hornets, medics administered an epinephrine injection.

However, the rugged terrain made it extremely difficult for rescuers to carry her out. She was finally brought to the command post at around 4 a.m. Saturday and was then taken to Hengchun Tourism Hospital for further treatment.

The bureau said rescuers were continuing to search for the two missing men, who got separated from Chang following the hornet attack.