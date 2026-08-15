Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

08/15/2026 10:31 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, Aug. 15 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: General budget passes third reading after days of deadlock with NT$48 billion cut

@China Times: Three referendums approved to be held alongside year-end elections

@Liberty Times: With NT$48 billion cut, general budget passes third reading after record 351-day delay

@Economic Daily News: Major investors snap up 16 stocks sitting on 3 improving profit margins

@Commercial Times: Foreign institutional investors scramble to pick up 15 stocks on rising gross margin

@Taipei Times: KMT, TPP approve full drone budget

Enditem/KL

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    97