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Taipei, Aug. 15 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: General budget passes third reading after days of deadlock with NT$48 billion cut

@China Times: Three referendums approved to be held alongside year-end elections

@Liberty Times: With NT$48 billion cut, general budget passes third reading after record 351-day delay

@Economic Daily News: Major investors snap up 16 stocks sitting on 3 improving profit margins

@Commercial Times: Foreign institutional investors scramble to pick up 15 stocks on rising gross margin

@Taipei Times: KMT, TPP approve full drone budget

Enditem/KL