Taiwan headline news
08/15/2026 10:31 AM
Taipei, Aug. 15 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: General budget passes third reading after days of deadlock with NT$48 billion cut
@China Times: Three referendums approved to be held alongside year-end elections
@Liberty Times: With NT$48 billion cut, general budget passes third reading after record 351-day delay
@Economic Daily News: Major investors snap up 16 stocks sitting on 3 improving profit margins
@Commercial Times: Foreign institutional investors scramble to pick up 15 stocks on rising gross margin
@Taipei Times: KMT, TPP approve full drone budget
Enditem/KL
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