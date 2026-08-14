Geneva envoy ordered home amid misconduct investigation

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 14 (CNA) Taiwan's top envoy in Geneva has been ordered to return home next Monday to respond to allegations of workplace bullying, misuse of public funds and other misconduct, Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said Friday.

Lin said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) launched a formal investigation into the behavior of Greg Lee (李冠德), director-general of the Taipei Cultural and Economic Office in Geneva, after receiving a signed complaint from employees at its Geneva office in late July.

Because the allegations cover numerous issues and cannot be adequately addressed through written correspondence, MOFA formally instructed Lee to return to Taiwan and provide a detailed explanation, Lin said.

A special investigative task force has been formed and includes individuals from outside the ministry who have legal expertise, according to Lin.

He said the investigation must be free from interference, and any attempt to obstruct it would also be examined by the task force.

Asked whether Lee would explain the situation to him personally, Lin said he would respect the task force's procedures.

MOFA announced that it was opening an investigation Sunday after several Taiwanese news outlets reported on a 134-page complaint signed by "all affected colleagues" that detailed seven categories of alleged misconduct.

According to those reports, Lee was accused of workplace bullying, poor leadership and using public resources for personal purposes.

Among the allegations was that Lee asked the Geneva office to use public funds to purchase bedding costing more than 2,500 Swiss francs (US$3,074) for his residence.

He was also accused of spending about NT$130,000 (US$4,065) in public funds on high-end chocolates for Taiwanese guests attending events held alongside the 2025 World Health Assembly and later asking subordinates to submit false expense claims.

The complaint also alleged that Lee verbally humiliated subordinates and that his management style caused some employees to seek medical help.

Lin said Taiwan's overseas missions represent the country and should provide work environments that allow diplomats to perform effectively.