U.S. dollar closes sharply lower on Taipei forex market
08/14/2026 04:18 PM
Taipei, Aug. 14 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell sharply against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.122 to close at NT$32.046.
Turnover totaled US$2.228 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$32.150, and moved to a low of NT$31.991 before rebounding.
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