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Taiwan headline news

08/12/2026 04:10 PM
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CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, Aug. 12 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Legislative Speaker Han criticizes KMT caucus whip for failing to attend budget negotiations

@China Times: 2 Chinese men illegally enter Taiwan by dinghy, stay 6 days amid Coast Guard negligence

@Liberty Times: 'Resigning as caucus leader would be easier': legislative speaker slams KMT caucus whip for skipping budget negotiations

@Economic Daily News: Nvidia teams up with six financial giants to raise capital to fund AI infrastructure

@Commercial Times: TSMC approves US$29.4 billion capital budget for expansion

@Taipei Times: Xu Chunying convicted of infiltration

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