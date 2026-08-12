Taiwan headline news
08/12/2026 04:10 PM
Taipei, Aug. 12 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Legislative Speaker Han criticizes KMT caucus whip for failing to attend budget negotiations
@China Times: 2 Chinese men illegally enter Taiwan by dinghy, stay 6 days amid Coast Guard negligence
@Liberty Times: 'Resigning as caucus leader would be easier': legislative speaker slams KMT caucus whip for skipping budget negotiations
@Economic Daily News: Nvidia teams up with six financial giants to raise capital to fund AI infrastructure
@Commercial Times: TSMC approves US$29.4 billion capital budget for expansion
@Taipei Times: Xu Chunying convicted of infiltration
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