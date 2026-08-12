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Taipei, Aug. 12 (CNA) Defense Minister Wellington Koo (顧立雄) has underscored the importance of employing 3D-printing equipment for the urgent resupply of drones on the battlefield as part of Taiwan's efforts to strengthen combat resilience.

Koo, accompanied by Vice Defense Minister Hsu Szu-chien (徐斯儉), visited a drone unit garrisoned in Taoyuan on Tuesday to highlight the equipment as combat units conducted drills as part of the Han Kuang military exercises.

The equipment is capable of producing non-electronic components, including airframes and weapons bays.

By developing rapid production capabilities using 3D-printing technology, drone units can establish a decentralized, rapid and sustainable maintenance and resupply mechanism, thereby strengthening combat resilience, Koo said in a statement following the visit.

Su Tzu-yun (蘇紫雲), a research fellow at Taiwan's government-funded Institute for National Defense and Security Research, said rapid fabrication of drone components is essential when supplies are disrupted or overwhelmed by battlefield demand.

The capability would be particularly useful if enemy forces destroyed a large number of Taiwan's drones, invading forces were larger than expected, or drones deployed to the front lines were damaged, Su said.

During the recently concluded Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise, the U.S. Navy carried 3D printers aboard a vessel and used them to produce drone and naval vessel components, testing its ability to rapidly fabricate parts in the field and reduce reliance on resupply from shore, Su said.

Earlier in the day, Koo was also briefed by the combat theater and drone unit on the battlefield situation and observed military personnel conducting drone reconnaissance and combat operations.

Koo later inspected Air Force units to learn about their operational capabilities, force deployments, security personnel arrangements and areas of responsibility.

(By Sean Lin) Enditem/ls

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