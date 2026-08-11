Vincentian PM pledges support for Taiwan, invites investment

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Taipei, Aug. 11 (CNA) Visiting Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) Prime Minister Godwin Friday pledged Tuesday that his new administration is ready to usher in a "next chapter" in the two countries' 45-year diplomatic relationship, while calling for increased Taiwanese investment to further strengthen bilateral ties.

Speaking at a military welcome ceremony hosted by President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) in Taipei during his first trip to Taiwan since taking office in late 2025, Friday said more than four decades of diplomatic relations have laid a strong foundation for future cooperation.

"Saint Vincent and the Grenadines was still a young nation when we started our relationship on August 15, 1981, having gained political independence less than two years prior."

Reflecting on the decades of ties, Friday said the two countries had become more than friends.

"We are partners in a world that is yet to enable Taiwan to contribute fully to international forums and in vital organizations," he said.

He thanked Taiwan for investing in SVG and its people over the past 45 years.

Friday also pledged his government's continued support for Taiwan's bid to participate in international forums, including the United Nations and its specialized agencies, as well as organizations such as Interpol.

President Lai Ching-te (left) walks with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Godwin Friday (second left) along a red carpet during a military welcome ceremony in front of the Presidential Office in Taipei on Tuesday. CNA photo Aug. 11, 2026

Marking the anniversary, Friday said his new government had identified four pillars for future economic development: agriculture, tourism, the blue economy and the new economy.

He said the blue economy includes fisheries, marinas and other maritime industries, while the new economy includes sports, the creative industries, entertainment and information technology.

"Saint Vincent and the Grenadines welcomes investors in every sector, particularly those that I just mentioned," he said, adding that even modest investment "can go a long way to creating more opportunities and providing good jobs for our people."

"I am ready to work with you to write the next chapter of this 45-year relationship. I am prepared for partnership," he said.

President Lai welcomed Friday with a military honors ceremony in front of the Presidential Office that included a 21-gun salute.

The president thanked Friday for choosing Taiwan as his first overseas destination since taking office eight months ago, saying the decision demonstrated the two countries' "staunch and robust diplomatic ties" to the international community.

Lai said Taiwan was "deeply moved" by SVG's steadfast support for its international participation and valued the friendship between the two countries as they marked the anniversary of diplomatic relations.

"Looking ahead, Taiwan will continue to deepen cooperation with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines across all sectors. Through a diverse range of programs, we can continue to enhance the welfare of both our peoples," Lai said.

Friday and his delegation arrived in Taiwan early Tuesday for a five-day visit that concludes Saturday.

During the visit, Friday will also attend events marking the anniversary of diplomatic relations and participate in an investor roundtable bringing together the Vincentian delegation and prospective Taiwanese investors, according to the two governments.