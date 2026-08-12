Heat, heavy rain expected in Taiwan as Tropical Storm Nangka forms

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Taipei, Aug. 12 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) warned on Wednesday of temperatures reaching 36 degrees Celsius in parts of Taiwan, while the southwestern part of the island faces the threat of heavy rain as unstable weather persists through the week.

The CWA issued an orange heat alert for parts of Taipei and New Taipei, indicating that temperatures could reach 38 degrees Celsius on Wednesday or exceed 36 degrees for three consecutive days.

A yellow heat alert was also issued for parts of Taoyuan along with Changhua, Hualien and Taitung counties where highs of 36 degrees are possible on Wednesday.

The heat alerts will remain in effect until 5 p.m.

As of 1:42 p.m. Wednesday, the highest daytime temperatures recorded in Taiwan were 36.9 degrees Celsius in Xindian District in New Taipei, 36.2 degrees in Luye Township in Taitung County, and 36.0 degrees in other parts of New Taipei and Taitung.

The CWA also issued a heavy rain advisory, warning that southwesterly winds could bring short-duration downpours to Chiayi City and County, Tainan, Kaohsiung, Pingtung County and the Hengchun Peninsula.

In addition, the agency issued a strong wind advisory for Green Island, Hsinchu City and Hsinchu County, where sustained winds of 41-51 kilometers per hour (6 on the Beaufort scale) and gusts of 63-75 kph (8 on the Beaufort scale) are possible through Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said the latest European weather model forecasts showed that southwesterly winds will persist and bring moisture from the South China Sea through Friday, keeping atmospheric conditions unstable.

Windward areas in southwestern Taiwan are expected to see intermittent rainfall through Friday, while central and northern Taiwan could experience localized afternoon thunderstorms, some of which may bring heavier rainfall, Wu said in an online weather column.

Outside of rainy periods, daytime temperatures will remain high, especially in eastern Taiwan and parts of central and northern Taiwan, he said.

From Saturday through Aug. 21, the seasonal winds are expected to weaken and give way to a broad low-pressure system near Taiwan, Wu said.

Although moisture will remain abundant, the main weather threat will shift to frequent afternoon convective storms capable of producing lightning, strong winds and intense short-term rainfall, he said, and urged the public to monitor short-term weather advisories.

The CWA said, meanwhile, that Tropical Storm Nangka formed at 8 a.m. Wednesday over waters south of Iwo Jima after strengthening from a tropical depression.

The storm is forecast to move in a northeast direction and is not expected to affect Taiwan, the agency said.

Meanwhile, Chan-hom, the 15th typhoon of 2026, has weakened into a tropical depression, while Tropical Storm Peilou continues to move away from Taiwan and also poses no threat to the island, according to the CWA.