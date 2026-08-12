Taiwan shares open higher
08/12/2026 09:19 AM
Taipei, Aug. 12 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 54.98 points at 45,175.7 Wednesday on turnover of NT$10.40 billion (US$322.85 million).
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