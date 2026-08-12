Taiwan shares close up 0.88%
08/12/2026 01:56 PM
Taipei, Aug. 12 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 397.35 points, or 0.88 percent, at 45,518.07 Wednesday on turnover of NT$858.73 billion (US$26.66 billion).
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