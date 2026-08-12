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U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Aug. 12 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, shedding NT$0.032 to close at NT$32.246.

Turnover totaled US$1.386 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.250, and moved between NT$32.200 and NT$32.260 before the close.