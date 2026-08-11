Education minister urges students to use AI responsibly, think independently

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Taipei, Aug. 11 (CNA) Students should learn not only how to use artificial intelligence (AI), but also how to use it responsibly and think independently, Education Minister Cheng Ying-yao (鄭英耀) said on Monday.

In an interview with CNA, Cheng said AI has made access to knowledge faster and easier than ever before, fundamentally changing how students learn.

"Knowledge is now very easy to obtain," Cheng said, arguing that education should therefore place greater emphasis on intelligence -- the ability to solve problems, make judgments and apply knowledge -- rather than simply acquiring information.

He encouraged students to "actively seek food," meaning they should take the initiative to explore, ask questions and find resources instead of passively waiting for teachers to provide answers.

Today's students are "digital natives" who are already familiar with computers, smartphones and other digital tools, Cheng said, stressing that the more important issue is whether they can use those tools responsibly.

Students need to learn how to assess information, recognize the risks of AI-generated misinformation and errors, and understand the ethical and moral issues involved in using the technology, he said.

As AI makes knowledge increasingly accessible, Cheng said teachers should also focus on helping students develop their own judgment rather than simply providing information that AI can readily generate.

He also stressed the importance of interdisciplinary learning and teamwork, saying no individual can master every field of knowledge in the AI era.

The Education Ministry's University Social Responsibility program, which encourages students and faculty to apply academic knowledge to real-world problems, is one example of this approach, Cheng said.

The program promotes learning through practical experience and cross-disciplinary collaboration, which will remain an important part of university education, he added.