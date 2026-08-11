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Taipei, Aug. 11 (CNA) Taiwan's military on Tuesday conducted anti-airdrop drills in Taipei and Miaoli as part of the ongoing Han Kuang live-fire exercises, simulating efforts to repel enemy airborne forces and prevent infiltrating troops from breaching defensive lines.

In Taipei, the Military Police Reserve Brigade carried out an overnight anti-airdrop drill around Taipei Songshan Airport, closing part of the Fuxing North Road Underpass and deploying multiple layers of obstacles to prevent simulated Chinese troops and special operations personnel from breaking out of the airport area.

The exercise assumed Chinese forces had gained air superiority and used special forces, drones and other assets to support an airborne assault on Songshan Airport while disrupting the defense of the Taipei area.

CNA video

Military police began deploying around the airport at about 9 p.m. Monday, taking up positions near Fuyuan Street and Minquan East Road. At the Fuxing North Road Underpass, they established six layers of obstacles, including Jersey barriers, anti-vehicle hedgehogs, concertina wire, HESCO barriers and a military bus positioned across the road.

Anti-tank mines were also incorporated into the first five layers of the defensive line.

At around 11:50 p.m., troops simulated engagements with infiltrating Chinese special forces and dispersed enemy forces attempting to move through the underpass toward Dazhi Bridge and the Joint Operations Command Center.

Military police used drones for reconnaissance and fired blank rounds during the exercise, which concluded at about 12:30 a.m.

Military Police Reserve Brigade soldiers position anti-vehicle hedgehogs and HESCO barriers at the entrance of the Fuxing North Road Underpass in Taipei late Monday during an anti-airdrop drill around Taipei Songshan Airport as part of the Han Kuang 42 live-fire exercises. CNA photo Aug. 11, 2026

Meanwhile, the 5th Combat Theater Command conducted an anti-airdrop drill in Miaoli, simulating special operations personnel detecting an enemy force and requesting fire support.

Reconnaissance drones were used to locate the simulated enemy and provide intelligence, while a fire coordination center directed supporting fire. A psychological warfare vehicle broadcast messages intended to undermine enemy morale as CM34 Clouded Leopard armored vehicles advanced to the target area to conduct a clearance operation.

Troops then dismounted from the CM34s to search and clear the area, completing the simulated anti-airdrop operation.

Separately, the Taipei City Reserve Brigade conducted a battlefield casualty care drill in Taipei's Tianmu area, simulating troops suffering casualties after clashing with an enemy platoon detected by drones. Medics performed triage, emergency treatment and casualty evacuation, including cutting open uniforms to assess injuries.

The drill proceeded despite heavy rain, testing the military's ability to provide battlefield medical care under adverse conditions.

The live-fire portion of the Han Kuang exercises, Taiwan's largest annual military drills, began last Wednesday and is scheduled to conclude Friday.

Soldiers walk in formation during an anti-airdrop drill near Songshan Airport in Taipei on Tuesday as part of the Han Kuang 42 exercises. CNA photo Aug. 11, 2026