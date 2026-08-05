EVA Air to launch Taipei-Delhi flights in December

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Taipei, Aug. 5 (CNA) EVA Air will launch nonstop flights between Taipei and Delhi on Dec. 1, with bookings now available through its website and travel agencies, the airline said Wednesday.

The airline will operate five round-trip flights per week using Airbus A330-300 aircraft, making it the only Taiwan-based airline to offer nonstop passenger service to India.

EVA Air President Clay Sun (孫嘉明) said the new route is being launched as Taiwan-India ties continue to deepen in manufacturing, semiconductors, artificial intelligence and other technology sectors, increasing demand for more efficient travel between the two countries.

Taiwanese companies including Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., MediaTek Inc., Delta Electronics Inc. and Wistron Corp. already have operations in India, he noted.

Through EVA Air's partnership with Star Alliance member Air India, passengers will also be able to connect from Delhi to major cities across India, providing more convenient onward travel options.

The route is also expected to benefit Indian business travelers, students and researchers by offering easier connections through Taipei to North America.

Eligible Indian nationals traveling to North America may also use Taiwan's conditional visa-waiver transit program, allowing them to make short stopovers in Taiwan and potentially helping boost inbound tourism, the airline said.

EVA Air said it also hopes to attract North American travelers by offering convenient connections through Taiwan to destinations across Asia via its extensive regional network.