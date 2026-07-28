Loong Air launches Chengdu-Taichung route with twice-weekly flights

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Taichung, July 28 (CNA) China's Loong Air on Tuesday launched a new route between Chengdu Tianfu International Airport and Taichung International Airport, marking its first direct cross-strait service.

The new route will operate twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

According to the airline, flight GJ8301 departs Chengdu at 11:10 a.m. and arrives in Taichung at 2:25 p.m, while return flight GJ8302 leaves Taichung at 3:25 p.m. and lands in Chengdu at 7 p.m.

According to the Taichung Tourism and Travel Bureau, Taichung International Airport now has 31 operating or announced routes, including 20 regular services and 11 charter routes.

The Chengdu service is one of three scheduled cross-strait routes currently serving Taichung, along with flights to Nanjing and Qingdao.