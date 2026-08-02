Vietnamese students in Taiwan top 50,000

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Hanoi, Aug. 2 (CNA) Taiwan has become an increasingly popular destination for Vietnamese students seeking higher education, with enrollment surpassing 50,000 for the first time last year.

According to Taiwan's Ministry of Education, 52,974 Vietnamese students were enrolled in Taiwanese colleges and universities in 2025, up 13,364 from 39,610 in 2024.

Vietnam has remained Taiwan's largest source of overseas students for several years, accounting for about 30 percent of the total.

Nguyễn Trắc Bá (阮側柏), secretary-general of Vietnam's Taiwan Affairs Committee, attributed the increase to Taiwan's high-quality education, advanced technology sector and relatively affordable tuition and living costs.

Nguyễn Trắc Bá, secretary-general of Vietnam's Taiwan Affairs Committee. CNA photo Aug. 2, 2026

Nguyễn said Taiwan has emerged as one of the top five overseas study destinations for Vietnamese students, reflecting growing interest among Vietnamese families.

Speaking after a June 18 scholarship ceremony hosted by the Taiwanese Business Scholarship Foundation in Vietnam at Hanoi University of Science and Technology, Nguyễn said Taiwan's strengths in science and technology align with Vietnam's development priorities.

The Taiwanese Business Scholarship Foundation in Vietnam hosts a scholarship ceremony at Hanoi University of Science and Technology on June 18 this year. CNA photo June 18, 2026

Vietnamese students display their certificate from the Taiwanese Business Scholarship Foundation in Vietnam. CNA photo June 18, 2026

Vietnam places great importance on developing science and technology industries, and cultivating talent in these fields is important for the country, Nguyễn said.

He added that Taiwan began developing its technology industries years and years ago, and Vietnam hopes to learn from that experience as it follows a similar path.

Vietnam's Taiwan Affairs Committee, established in 1997 under the Office of the Prime Minister, coordinates Taiwan-related affairs across government agencies and promotes economic and trade cooperation with Taiwan.

Nguyễn also said Taiwanese businesses in Vietnam -- among the country's top five foreign investors -- make Taiwan more attractive to students by offering graduates career opportunities in both Taiwan and Vietnam.

Separately, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Vietnam awarded Ministry of Education scholarships to 48 Vietnamese students on July 31 to encourage them to pursue higher education in Taiwan.