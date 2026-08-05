Flights between Okinawa, Taiwan disrupted by Typhoon Dolphin

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Taipei, Aug. 5 (CNA) Taiwan-based carriers China Airlines and Starlux Airlines on Wednesday announced flight disruptions between Taiwan and Okinawa from Thursday through Saturday as Typhoon Dolphin approaches the region.

China Airlines said it will cancel night flights CI122/123 between Taoyuan International Airport and Naha International Airport in Okinawa on Thursday and morning and night flights CI120/121/122/123 between Taoyuan and Okinawa on Friday.

It will also cancel morning and afternoon flights CI310/311 between Taichung and Okinawa and afternoon and night flights CI132/133 between Kaohsiung and Okinawa on Friday, and flights CI310/311 between Taichung and Okinawa on Saturday.

The airline will also move up the departure times of its CI310/311 flights (flight CI310 normally leaves Taichung at 10 a.m.) between Taichung and Okinawa on Thursday and deploy a larger aircraft on its CI120/121 flights between Taoyuan and Okinawa the same day.

Its CI120/121 flights (flight CI120 normally departs Taoyuan at 8 a.m.) between Taoyuan and Okinawa on Saturday will be delayed.

Meanwhile, Starlux Airlines will cancel its JX312/313 flights between Taichung and Okinawa on Thursday afternoon and evening, as well as all flights between Taiwan and Okinawa on Friday.

The carrier will also move up the departure times of its Thursday flights, including JX870/871 between Taoyuan and Okinawa and JX302/303 between Taichung and Okinawa.

According to the Central Weather Administration, Typhoon Dolphin was located about 1,680 kilometers east of Taipei as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, moving west at 20 kilometers per hour.

The eye of the storm is tracking directly toward Okinawa and could make landfall there on Friday, according to current projections.