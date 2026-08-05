Taiwan shares close up 2.88%
08/05/2026 01:45 PM
Taipei, Aug. 5 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 1,250.94 points, or 2.88 percent, at 44,611.60 Wednesday on turnover of NT$1.14 trillion (US$35.36 billion).
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