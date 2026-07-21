CAL launches Taichung-Okinawa route, expanding Japan coverage

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Taipei, July 21 (CNA) China Airlines (CAL) on Tuesday launched a new daily service between Taichung and Okinawa, expanding its Japan network and increasing the number of its round-trip flights between Taiwan and Japan to more than 170 per week.

On the route, being served by an Airbus A321neo aircraft, flight CI310 is scheduled to depart Taichung at 10 a.m. and arrive in Okinawa at 12:40 p.m. local time, while the return flight, CI311, is scheduled to leave Okinawa at 1:40 p.m. and arrive in Taichung at 2:10 p.m. Taiwan time.

CAL said it will add a second daily service on Aug. 13. Flight CI312 will depart Taichung at 3:20 p.m. and arrive in Okinawa at 6 p.m. local time, with the return flight, CI313, departing Okinawa at 7 p.m. and arriving in Taichung at 7:30 p.m. Taiwan time.

Combined with its existing Taipei and Kaohsiung services, CAL said, it will operate about 30 round-trip flights to Okinawa each week, bringing the total number of its round-trip flights between Taiwan and Japan to more than 170 per week.