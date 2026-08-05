Hon Hai posts record July revenue

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Taipei, Aug. 5 (CNA) Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. posted record unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$946.512 billion (US$29.27 billion) in July, marking the first time the company's monthly revenue has exceeded NT$900 billion and representing a 54.19 percent increase from a year earlier, the company announced Wednesday.

All four of its major product segments -- cloud and networking products, computing products, components and other products, and smart consumer electronics -- recorded strong year-on-year growth, the firm, better known as Foxconn, said in a news release.

The strong performance reflected robust demand for and growing shipments of server-related products, it added.

Compared with June, July revenue rose 15.18 percent, driven particularly by strong growth in cloud and networking products and computing products.

For the first seven months of 2026, cumulative revenue reached NT$5.589 trillion, up 37.89 percent from the same period last year. Cloud and networking products, along with components and other products, posted particularly strong growth, the company said.

Looking ahead, Hon Hai said it expects shipments of artificial intelligence (AI) server racks to continue growing in the third quarter. With information and communications technology products entering the traditional peak season in the second half of the year, the company forecast both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year growth in overall operations.

However, Hon Hai also noted that it would continue to monitor volatile global political and economic conditions and their potential impact on its business.