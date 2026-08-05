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Taiwan headline news

08/05/2026 10:14 AM
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CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, Aug. 5 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: 2027 government budget hits record NT$3.6 trillion

@China Times: Cabinet knew of decision to keep products with under 20% tainted oil on shelves

@Liberty Times: Trump to send US$14 billion Taiwan arms package to Congress soon, McCaul says

@Economic Daily News: Prices of chips made using mature processes expected to rise more sharply next year

@Commercial Times: 2027 government budget takes shape

@Taipei Times: Military aid should pass: U.S. lawmaker

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