Taiwan headline news
08/05/2026 10:14 AM
Taipei, Aug. 5 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: 2027 government budget hits record NT$3.6 trillion
@China Times: Cabinet knew of decision to keep products with under 20% tainted oil on shelves
@Liberty Times: Trump to send US$14 billion Taiwan arms package to Congress soon, McCaul says
@Economic Daily News: Prices of chips made using mature processes expected to rise more sharply next year
@Commercial Times: 2027 government budget takes shape
@Taipei Times: Military aid should pass: U.S. lawmaker
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