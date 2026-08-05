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U.S. dollar closes sharply lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Aug. 5 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, shedding NT$0.132 to close at NT$32.315.

Turnover totaled US$2.069 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$32.420, and moved to a low of NT$32.274 before rebounding.