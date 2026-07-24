15 ferry sailings suspended as Tropical Storm Noul approaches

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 24 (CNA) Fifteen ferry sailings linking Taiwan proper with its outlying islands and China were suspended Friday as Tropical Storm Noul approached, according to the Maritime and Port Bureau (MPB).

Based on information provided by the MPB, all four ferry sailings on the Nangan Fuao (Matsu)-Fuzhou Langqi (China) route were suspended.

Other affected routes included Beigan Baisha-Fuzhou Huangqi (China), Kinmen-Shijing, Fugang-Lanyu and Houbihu-Lanyu, each of which had two sailings suspended and two operating.

Two sailings on the Fugang-Ludao route were suspended, while 12 were operating.

Meanwhile, one sailing on the Keelung-Matsu route had been suspended, the MPB said.

The bureau advised the public to avoid traveling to outlying islands during the storm. It also urged visitors who need to return to Taiwan proper to take available daytime ferry services to avoid being stranded.

Separately, the Civil Aviation Administration said that as of 10 a.m., one domestic flight had been canceled and two delayed, while international and cross-Taiwan Strait flights were operating normally.

According to the Central Weather Administration, Tropical Storm Noul was located about 400 kilometers south-southeast of Eluanbi as of 11 a.m. Friday and was moving west-northwest at 27-22 kilometers per hour.

The Highway Bureau said it was assessing possible traffic controls on five road sections in eastern and southern Taiwan, including sections of provincial highways Nos. 9, 11, 20, 23 and 26. It urged motorists to check the latest road conditions before traveling.

The bureau also advised residents in mountainous areas to prepare sufficient supplies, warning that storm-related road disruptions could take more than a day to repair.

It urged seriously ill patients and people with chronic illnesses to consider leaving mountainous areas in advance.