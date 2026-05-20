Woman sentenced to 11 years for fraud linked to family suicide case

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Taichung, May 20 (CNA) The Taichung District Court on Wednesday sentenced a woman to 11 years in prison for defrauding a family of over NT$15 million (US$485,000) and intimidation that led five members of the family to commit suicide.

The woman, surnamed Lee (李), was convicted on three counts of fraud for financial gain, extortion through intimidation, and violations of the Banking Act, according to the court.

The verdict can be appealed. The judges found that Lee promised the family a guaranteed 10 percent monthly return, illegally raising over NT$15 million.

When the family noticed irregularities and refused to continue investing, Lee fabricated penalty fees and repeatedly sent threatening messages, subjecting the victims to prolonged psychological pressure, the court added.

Lee's actions ultimately led to the family of five taking their own lives due to unbearable intimidation and heavy financial stress, according to the court.

Lee confessed to all the offenses during the trial, the court statement added.

The case stemmed from the discovery of five members of the Wang family deceased at their Taichung home in July last year -- a 62‑year‑old man, his 63‑year‑old wife, two daughters aged 35 and 34, and a 28‑year‑old son, according to the police.

Prosecutors determined that Lee defrauded the family through schemes including investments in a group‑buying company and gold purchases to exploit price differences, after being introduced to the eldest daughter by a woman surnamed Chang (張) in 2024.

They also found that after the family refused further investment, Lee intimidated them into taking a NT$2 million loan from a pawnshop she designated to pay a fabricated penalty, of which she appropriated NT$1.76 million.

Prosecutors had sought a 15‑year prison sentence.

The Wang family's second son‑in‑law, speaking through Taichung City Councilor Hsieh Chih‑chung (謝志忠), said he had hoped the perpetrator would receive the punishment she deserves, but the sentence was clearly inconsistent with society's expectations.

Taichung City Councilor Hsieh Chih‑chung speaks to the press on behalf of the Wang family's second son‑in‑law after attending the trial at the Taichung District Court on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Hsieh Chih‑chung's office

Hsieh told reporters after attending the trial that the case involved a structured criminal network, including Lee, the group‑buying organizer, Chang, underground lenders, and violent debt collectors. He was the first to bring the case to light.

Lin Chyong-jia (林瓊嘉), the lawyer representing the Wang family, said the defendant acted out of greed and fabricated false debts that led to five deaths, calling it an egregious act and adding that the family would ask prosecutors to appeal.