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Taiwan's future not to be decided by 'external force': President Lai

Taipei, May 20 (CNA) The future of Taiwan must not be decided by an "external force" or hijacked by fear or division, President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) said Wednesday on the second anniversary of his inauguration.

Speaking at the Presidential Office, Lai said Taiwan's democracy is rooted in the sacrifices and devotion of many generations of people, and he urged the ruling and opposition parties to demonstrate unity in confronting external threats and upholding national interests.

"Taiwan's future must not be determined by external forces or hijacked by fear, division or short-term benefits," the president said.

"Taiwan's future must be decided collectively by its 23 million people," he said.

Taiwan is willing to engage with China on the condition of parity and dignity but rejects China's "united front" work -- covert efforts to shape public opinion -- including "unification attempts disguised as peace."

Lai also highlighted his administration's efforts to develop asymmetrical defense capabilities and propose special budgets to fund American weapons systems, which are currently under review in the Legislative Yuan.

"Taiwan must become a country that can protect herself and uphold peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," Lai said.

"This is my commitment to the Taiwanese people, and Taiwan should demonstrate this resolve to the international community," he said.