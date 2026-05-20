Taiwan shares open higher
05/20/2026 09:15 AM
Taipei, May 20 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 28.6 points at 40,204.16 Wednesday on turnover of NT$9.11 billion (US$284.98 million).
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