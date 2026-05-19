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McDonald's Taiwan to raise prices on select items from May 27

05/19/2026 03:09 PM
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Image taken from Pixabay for illustrative purposes only
Image taken from Pixabay for illustrative purposes only

Taipei, May 19 (CNA) Fast food chain McDonald's will raise prices by up to NT$5 on some products at its restaurants across Taiwan, starting May 27, the company announced on Tuesday.

The prices of all extra value meals and sharing boxes will increase by NT$5, while breakfast combos and creamy corn soup will go up by NT$3, the company said in a statement.

The price of the main items of those meals, if ordered individually, will remain the same.

Meanwhile, the price of a medium-sized lemon iced tea and hot cappuccino will rise by NT$3, extra dipping sauces for chicken nuggets will go up by NT$2, and additional plastic bags will go up by NT$1, McDonald's said.

(By Yu Hsiao-han and Matthew Mazzetta)

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