McDonald's Taiwan to raise prices on select items from May 27
05/19/2026 03:09 PM
Taipei, May 19 (CNA) Fast food chain McDonald's will raise prices by up to NT$5 on some products at its restaurants across Taiwan, starting May 27, the company announced on Tuesday.
The prices of all extra value meals and sharing boxes will increase by NT$5, while breakfast combos and creamy corn soup will go up by NT$3, the company said in a statement.
The price of the main items of those meals, if ordered individually, will remain the same.
Meanwhile, the price of a medium-sized lemon iced tea and hot cappuccino will rise by NT$3, extra dipping sauces for chicken nuggets will go up by NT$2, and additional plastic bags will go up by NT$1, McDonald's said.
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