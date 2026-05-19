Taiwan rises to 20th in global startup ecosystem rankings

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Taipei, May 19 (CNA) Taiwan has jumped to 20th in a global startup ecosystem rankings index for 2026, up five notches from last year, according to the National Development Council (NDC) on Tuesday.

The ranking came in the 2026 Global Startup Ecosystem Index, which was compiled by StartupBlink, an Israel-based global startup ecosystem mapping and research center. It covered more than 1,500 cities and 100 countries worldwide.

The NDC said in a statement that the ranking was Taiwan's best-ever result and that it reflected the joint efforts of the government, industry, and the startup community.

Taiwan has in recent years promoted a number of initiatives, such as the Startup Island Taiwan program, and the Employment Gold Card program to attract international talent, according to the report presenting the index's rankings.

"Overall, Taiwan is a highly attractive place to build, connect with top-tier technical talent, and scale ventures, particularly in hardware-driven innovation," the report said.

It cautioned, however, that "the ecosystem faces a key challenge: generating a new generation of globally leading startups. Many companies still operate behind the scenes, supplying infrastructure rather than stepping forward as global leaders."

Taiwan performed especially well in the Hardware & IoT sub-index, ranking seventh, which the NDC said reflected Taiwan's strong base in semiconductors and related industries and a 10 AI Initiatives Promotion Plan (2025-2028) that supports the startup ecosystem with talent and resources.

Among the more than 1,500 cities surveyed, the Taipei Tech Corridor ranked 39th, up 15 spots from a year earlier, while the Tainan-Kaohsiung Area jumped 257 positions to rank 194th.

The NDC said Taiwan's startup ecosystem has shown strong growth momentum and international competitiveness, highlighting its position as a global hub for technology and innovation.

Initiatives such as overseas startup hubs are aimed at helping Taiwan continue to thrive in highly competitive global markets and further increase its influence within Asia as a startup hub, it said.

First launched in 2017, StartupBlink's Global Startup Ecosystem Index ranks startup ecosystems in cities worldwide based on factors such as startup quality and quantity, investment flows and supporting infrastructure.