Taiwan shares close down 1.75%
05/19/2026 02:16 PM
Taipei, May 19 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 716.26 points, or 1.75 percent, at 40,175.56 Tuesday on turnover of NT$1.09 trillion (US$34.10 billion).
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