Taiwan seeking 'non-red' supply chain orders at U.S. drone show

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Detroit, May 12 (CNA) Taiwan is represented by more than 20 companies at the XPONENTIAL 2026 trade show in Detroit that are showcasing the latest drone technologies and seeking orders as part of "non-red" supply chains.

The XPONENTIAL 2026 unmanned systems exhibition, being held until May 14, brings together drone makers and supply chain companies from around the world to present new technologies and designs to industry professionals and buyers.

Taiwanese participants, including the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) and drone maker Thunder Tiger, are displaying a range of products, from commercial and military drones to AI-powered detection systems and drone components.

Ministry of Economic Affairs official Lu Wen-tsan (盧文燦) said the exhibition represents Taiwan's largest overseas drone industry push since the launch of an overseas business alliance in September 2024.

According to Lu, the alliance is focused on expanding overseas business opportunities, particularly in the United States, Japan and Europe, amid growing efforts to reduce reliance on Chinese supply chains following Russia's war against Ukraine.

Ministry of Economic Affairs official Lu Wen-tsan. CNA photo May 13, 2026

Chang Feng-ning (張峰寧), chief strategy officer of Thunder Tiger, said the push comes at a time of constant change in the nature of drones and unmanned systems.

"The industry is advancing very quickly," Chang said, citing ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. "Every day and every week there are new technologies being developed."

He said his company has developed a range of unmanned sea, land and air vehicles, and its Overkill FPV kamikaze drone series received Blue UAS certification from the U.S. Department of Defense last year.

The company was also selected in December to participate in a Pentagon drone program and is expanding operations in both Taiwan and the U.S., including increasing motor production capacity in the U.S. to supply non-Chinese drone manufacturers, Chang said.

Chief strategy officer of Thunder Tiger Chang Feng-ning. CNA photo May 13, 2026

At the event, the Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Academy under Taiwan's foreign ministry signed a letter of intent with the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International aimed at jointly advancing drone certification initiatives and fostering talent in drone-related technologies.

Michael Robbins, president and CEO of the association, said Taiwan is the top choice for bringing Green UAS secure drone certification to the international market because it offers a "non-red" supply chain, speed, scale, resilience and strong leadership.