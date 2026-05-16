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Japan variety goods chain 3coins to open 1st shop in Taiwan in August

05/16/2026 03:36 PM
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Image taken from a Threads post by 3 COINS
Image taken from a Threads post by 3 COINS

Taipei, May 16 (CNA) 3coins, the Japanese discount variety goods chain many Taiwanese enjoy visiting when in Japan, will open its first shop in Taiwan in August.

The company, whose name describes the brand's standard price tag of three 100-yen coins for most of its merchandise, said in a Threads post its first store will open in an Eslite Spectrum outlet located on Wuchang Street in Taipei's Ximending business district.

"Let's welcome 3coins' grand debut in Taiwan," the retailer said.

在 Threads 查看

Eslite, one of Taiwan's top bookstore chains, confirmed that the first 3coins shop will open on the fourth floor of its Wuchang outlet, known for its emphasis on a "playful lifestyle" and "fresh and fun trends."

3coins' pricing strategy in Japan of charging only 300 Japanese yen (US$1.89) or about NT$60 for most of the products it displays have made its outlets favorites among many different types of consumers.

The retailer provides a wide range of products, such as kitchenware, home decoration items, cosmetics and beauty goods, kids' items and toys, travel goods and seasonal merchandise.

3coins is similar to another discount Japanese variety chain, Daiso, which opened its first shop in Taiwan in the early 2000s.

Lin Shi-bi (林氏璧), who calls himself an independent traveler addicted to Japan, said on his Facebook page that he is keeping a close eye on how 3coins will price its products in Taiwan.

He speculated that the standard price of three 100-yen coins could become three NT$50 coins in Taiwan.

(By Tseng Jen-kai and Frances Huang)

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