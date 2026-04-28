Heat alert in effect in Tainan as mercury forecast to top 36°C
Taipei, April 28 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) on Tuesday issued a heat alert for Tainan, warning that temperatures could reach 36 degrees Celsius or higher.
Due to warm southeasterly winds, a "yellow" heat advisory was issued for Yujing, Nanxi and Nanhua districts, indicating possible daytime highs above 36 degrees.
The alert will remain in effect through the afternoon, the CWA said.
Sunny to cloudy skies are forecast for most of Taiwan, although sporadic localized showers are possible in Hualien and Taitung counties.
Independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said a weather front is expected to approach Wednesday afternoon, bringing localized showers and thunderstorms to central and northern Taiwan.
CWA forecaster Huang En-hung (黃恩鴻) said the system will be accompanied by strengthening northeasterly winds.
From Wednesday afternoon, the western half of Taiwan is expected to see brief localized showers or thunderstorms, with isolated heavy rain possible in central and northern regions, while other areas may experience sporadic showers, Huang said.
Huang said northeasterly winds are expected to gradually weaken on Friday, bringing mostly cloudy to sunny skies, with isolated afternoon showers in mountainous areas of central and southern Taiwan.
Moisture is expected to increase on Saturday in Hualien, Taitung and the Hengchun Peninsula, with sporadic brief showers likely. Another weather front is forecast to approach on Sunday, bringing southerly winds and a higher chance of localized showers in southern Taiwan, while other areas will see mostly cloudy to sunny skies with afternoon thunderstorms.
-
Culture
MOFA youth ambassador program to recruit drone operators for first time04/28/2026 02:54 PM
-
Business
Taiwan shares close down 0.24%04/28/2026 02:06 PM
-
Sports
Taiwan's Teng Kai-wei to start for Astros against Orioles04/28/2026 01:56 PM
-
Society
Slightly less rain, more intense downpours forecast for May-June: CWA04/28/2026 01:11 PM
-
Science & Tech
TSMC sees 70% annual growth in 2nm capacity through 202804/28/2026 12:45 PM