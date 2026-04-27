Taiwan projects in Eswatini to boost energy security, spur growth: Lin

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Taipei, April 27 (CNA) Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said Sunday that the ongoing construction of an oil reserve facility and the establishment of an industrial park in Eswatini will help enhance the southern African nation's energy resilience and spur economic growth.

Lin, who is in Eswatini to attend King Mswati III's 40th anniversary on the throne and his 58th birthday, made the remarks in a Facebook post after meeting with Eswatini officials Saturday for briefings on the two projects.

According to Taiwan's foreign ministry, the Strategic Oil Reserve Facility is intended to ensure a 60-day fuel reserve for Eswatini, while the Taiwan Industrial Innovation Park (TIIP) aims to help Taiwanese businesses expand globally, connect with African markets, and create local jobs.

Lin said the briefings were also attended by Eswatini's Prince Lonkhokhela; Commerce, Industry and Trade Minister Manqoba Khumalo; and Minister of Information, Communications and Technology Savannah Maziya, which was a sign of the Eswatini government's expectations for the two projects.

Construction of the Strategic Oil Reserve Facility, which began in January, has been proceeding smoothly, Lin said, noting that the work is being done by the Overseas Investment & Development Corp., a Taiwanese company that handles government aid projects overseas.

Meanwhile, Lin said, some 60 Taiwanese investors have visited Eswatini to explore investment opportunities since the idea for the Taiwan Industrial Innovation Park was conceived last year during a meeting between him and King Mswati III.

Lin said he has witnessed multiple companies sign letters of intent to establish bases in the park.

As global supply chains are reshaped, Taiwanese firms are actively expanding their global footprint, he said.

Eswatini, a member of the African Continental Free Trade Area and the Southern African Customs Union, is an important gateway for Taiwanese businesses entering African markets, Lin added.