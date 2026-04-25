French travel writer to explore Taiwan by scooter on 'peace journey'

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Taipei, April 25 (CNA) French travel writer and social entrepreneur Ludovic Hubler plans to visit Taiwan with his 10-year-old son in the next two months and take a scooter trip to "listen to people's voices," as part of a new global project focused on peace.

Hubler said Taiwan will be the first stop of his "Routes of Peace" initiative, aimed at exploring areas facing geopolitical tensions, social divisions or post-conflict recovery.

He plans to travel through the outlying Kinmen County and Taipei before heading down Taiwan's west coast.

Hubler told CNA in a recent interview that he chose Taiwan because it's "an important issue -- everyone is talking about it now," adding that his wife considered the destination safe enough for their son to take part.

The pair are expected to travel in May or June, riding scooters -- "the most common way to get around in Taiwan" -- to experience daily life more closely, he said.

Hubler said his goal was not simply to share his own experiences, but to provide a platform for the people he meets to tell their own stories, helping audiences better understand issues related to peace and development.

"I believe that every positive interaction between people of different cultures is a vote for a better world," he said.

Hubler said the trip will also serve as an educational experience for his son, Sébastien, who has already visited around 30 countries but has had little exposure to Asia.

"As a father, I want him to stay away from screens and open himself to the world," Hubler said, adding that he is allowing his son to take about three and a half weeks off from school for the journey.

French travel writer Ludovic Hubler. Photo courtesy of Ludovic Hubler

Born in 1977, Hubler spent five years hitchhiking across more than 60 countries after completing his master's degree, documenting the experience in a bestselling book in France.

He later founded the NGO "Travel With a Mission," aimed at promoting civic engagement and social initiatives through travel.

His new "Routes of Peace" project is designed as a long-term initiative, with plans to visit a new region every two to three years and document the journeys through videos and books.

Hubler said he hopes to attend an international event in Taipei in June at which Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai is scheduled to speak.

"I would really like to see her, even just for a few minutes," he said.

He also plans to visit China and Hong Kong briefly, as part of the broader itinerary.