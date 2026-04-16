Nvidia's global AI conference returns to Taipei this year

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Taipei, April 16 (CNA) American AI chip giant Nvidia Corp. will hold its GPU Technology Conference (GTC) Taipei in June for the second consecutive year, to coincide with Taiwan's global computer and technology trade show.

As is customary at Nvidia GTCs, the company's founder and CEO Jensen Huang (黃仁勳) will deliver the keynote address on the opening day of the conference on June 1.

The conference, first held in San Jose, California, in 2009, will return to Taiwan this year, at the Taipei International Convention Center (TICC) and several other venues across the city, exploring "the next generation of AI," according to Nvidia.

"This year's global AI conference will bring together developers, researchers, and industry leaders to dive into the latest breakthroughs redefining what's possible," the company says on its website. "We'll cover AI factories and scaling infrastructure, agentic AI and reasoning AI, AI for science, physical AI and robotics, and more."

Taiwanese-American Huang will deliver the keynote address at the Taipei Music Center at 11 a.m. on June 1, speaking about the latest AI innovations, Nvidia said.

Several other Nvidia executives, including Justin Boitano and Deepu Talla, vice presidents of Enterprise and Edge Computing, and Robotics and Edge AI, respectively, will also speak about AI development during the conference, which runs until June 4, the company said.

Nvidia GTC Taipei will be held in conjunction with the annual COMPUTEX Taipei, one of the largest computer and technology trade shows in the world, which is scheduled this year for June 2-5 under the theme "AI Together."

The usual venue for Nvidia GTC is the San Jose Convention Center in California.