Taiwan's Chiu Mei-hung first ethnic Chinese to win top NARST award

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 27 (CNA) Chiu Mei-hung (邱美虹), a professor emerita at National Taiwan Normal University's (NTNU) Graduate Institute of Science Education, has received a top research award from the U.S.-based National Association for Research in Science Teaching (NARST), the university said Monday.

NARST's 2026 Distinguished Contribution Through Research Award makes Chiu the first scholar of Chinese descent to receive the organization's highest honor since its founding in 1928.

NARST is the world's oldest and largest academic body dedicated to advancing science teaching and learning through research.

NTNU said in a statement that the award recognizes scholars with sustained contributions and far-reaching academic and societal impact.

Chiu, an NTNU chemistry alumna, earned her master's and doctoral degrees at Harvard University before returning to teach at her alma mater. She retired in 2023.

The university said the recognition highlights both Chiu's achievements and NTNU's growing international standing in science education research.

During the award ceremony in Seattle on April 20, Chiu reflected on her 41-year journey, recalling her early struggles with language barriers -- such as being unfamiliar with the term "BLT" -- as a reminder that language should not limit a scholar's global contributions.

Chiu is specifically recognized for her pioneering work integrating artificial intelligence with science education. Inspired by the U.S. TV series "Lie to Me," she and research partner Chou Chin-cheng (周金城) developed facial micro-expression recognition technology to analyze students' learning processes and conceptual shifts in real time.

In her remarks, Chiu encouraged young researchers, especially non-native English speakers, to stay confident and not let language limit their potential.

"If I could start from uncertainty and eventually find my path, you can too," she said.