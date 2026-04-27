Dajia Mazu pilgrimage ends 2 hours late due to huge crowds

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Taichung, April 27 (CNA) The annual Dajia Mazu pilgrimage, one of the world's largest religious events, concluded early Monday in Taichung, as the goddess' palanquin was returned to Dajia Jenn Lann Temple more than two hours behind schedule due to massive crowds.

The palanquin was scheduled to arrive at the temple in the city's Dajia District at around 11 p.m. Sunday but did not get there until 1:21 a.m. Monday, as thousands of worshipers lined up to pass under it -- a ritual believed to bring blessings and protection.

On arrival at Dajia Jenn Lann Temple, the three Mazu statues on the palanquin were carried into the main hall and formally enshrined, marking the end of the nine-day pilgrimage over 340 kilometers through four administrative regions in central Taiwan.

The palanquin carrying the sea goddess Mazu returns to Dajia Jenn Lann Temple on Monday. CNA photo April 27, 2026

On Sunday, the procession entered Dajia's urban area around 5 p.m., after crossing Shuiwei Bridge and going through four traditional city gates, before heading towards the temple. By nightfall, the temple plaza and surrounding streets were packed with devotees, religious troupes and pilgrims, with firecrackers and fireworks adding to the festive atmosphere.

Temple officials estimated that about 800,000 people flooded Dajia District on the final leg of the procession, turning the area into a "sleepless city."

Thousands of worshipers were waiting to perform the ritual of "crawling under the palanquin," while numerous roadside food stations set up by residents to support the pilgrims also slowed the procession, the officials said.

Worshippers take photos as the sea goddess is placed on an altar. CNA photo April 27, 2026

When the palanquin finally arrived at the temple, chanting filled the air as worshipers reached out to touch the statues being carried inside, in the hope of receiving blessings.

Taichung Deputy Mayor Cheng Chao-hsin (鄭照新) joined temple chairman Yen Ching-piao (顏清標) and other dignitaries at the final enshrinement ceremony.

Asked about the delay, Yen said it was inevitable, given the enthusiasm of the crowd.

This year's pilgrimage began on April 17, traveling through Taichung, Changhua, Yunlin and Chiayi before returning to Dajia.