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Chinese warships sail near Penghu

04/28/2026 10:40 AM
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A Chinese warship is spotted sailing into waters southwest of Taiwan's Penghu Islands on Monday. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of National Defense
A Chinese warship is spotted sailing into waters southwest of Taiwan's Penghu Islands on Monday. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of National Defense

Taipei, April 28 (CNA) Two Chinese naval vessels sailed into waters southwest of Taiwan's Penghu Islands on Monday, with no official explanation from Beijing.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) reported the activity Monday night and identified the vessels as a Luyang II-class missile destroyer and a Jiangkai II-class guided missile frigate.

As of Tuesday morning, China's official channels had not released any information about the operation.

The MND said it had deployed air and naval assets in response and was closely monitoring the vessels.

Photo courtesy of the Ministry of National Defense
Photo courtesy of the Ministry of National Defense

(By Sean Lin)

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