Taiwan shares open lower
04/28/2026 09:09 AM
Taipei, April 28 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 84.70 points at 39,531.93 Tuesday on turnover of NT$24.07 billion (US$764 million).
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