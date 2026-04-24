NDC to lead delegation to Japan's innovation conference next week

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Taipei, April 24 (CNA) The National Development Council (NDC), the top economic planning body in Taiwan, will lead a delegation of 27 Taiwanese startups next week attending SusHi Tech Tokyo 2026, one of the leading innovation conferences in Asia.

In a statement Friday, the NDC said the three-day SusHi Tech Tokyo, which stands for Sustainable High City Tech Tokyo, is expected to attract more than 60,000 participants, and about 700 startups from the world will meet with potential investors at the event.

Taiwan will be attending the conference, which opens on April 27, for a third year in a row, according to the agency.

Screenshot from SusHi Tech Tokyo's website

The NDC said its Startup Island Taiwan office has teamed up with the Ministry of Economic Affairs' Small and Medium Enterprise and Startup Administration (SMESA) and the Taiwan Stock Exchange to head the delegation and set up a Taiwan pavilion at the show.

The 27 Taiwanese startups will demonstrate Taiwan's strength in AI and sustainable development, the NDC said.

The SMESA and Taiwanese autonomous driving developer Turing Drive, for example, are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding with companies in Japan's startup ecosystem, while the Taiwanese delegates will share their experiences with Japanese innovation developers such as NTT East, the NDC said.

The NDC said the Startup Island Taiwan office is also planning to hold an Asia MriAI Day event to enhance exchanges between Taiwan's startups and their counterparts from South Korea, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.