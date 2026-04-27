AIT chief urges Taiwan to pass 'comprehensive' defense budget

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 27 (CNA) The top U.S. representative to Taiwan on Monday urged lawmakers to approve a "comprehensive" defense budget, as the Legislature prepared to resume cross-party negotiations on a Cabinet-proposed NT$1.25 trillion (US$39.77 billion) special spending bill.

In an interview with the China Times, Raymond Greene, head of the American Institute in Taiwan, said it was "vital for Taiwan to pass a comprehensive budget package," calling it a critical signal to the international community and essential to ensuring Taiwan acquires the full range of defense capabilities it has requested.

The remarks came as Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) prepared to convene a meeting of party caucus leaders later in the day to negotiate key provisions in the bill, including procurement priorities and the overall funding cap, after earlier talks failed to reach consensus.

Lawmakers remain divided over the scale of the proposed package. The Cabinet is seeking NT$1.25 trillion over eight years, while opposition parties have proposed lower figures ranging from about NT$380 billion to NT$800 billion.

In a Monday Facebook post summarizing the interview, Greene said previously announced U.S. arms packages to Taiwan -- including High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and M109 self-propelled howitzers -- are key systems.

He added that Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense is also seeking funding for integrated air and missile defense systems, as well as unmanned vehicles and drones.

"As evidenced on the battlefields of the Middle East and Ukraine, these systems are not only critically important but are also in extremely high demand worldwide," he said.

Greene added that passing the budget swiftly would create a "positive atmosphere" ahead of a planned Washington visit by opposition Kuomintang (KMT) Chairwoman Cheng Li-wun (鄭麗文).

Meanwhile, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus on Monday called on opposition lawmakers from the KMT and Taiwan People's Party (TPP) to approach the negotiations with caution and prioritize national security.

DPP caucus chief Chuang Jui-hsiung (莊瑞雄) criticized what he described as inconsistent opposition positions, accusing some lawmakers of advocating lower budget ceilings despite publicly stressing the importance of defense.

The party also urged opposition lawmakers to clarify which categories of defense spending they consider unnecessary, warning that arbitrary cuts could create gaps in Taiwan's defense posture.

Despite the divisions, Han has signaled a commitment to building consensus.

Meeting a delegation from the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based think tank, last week, he said national security is a bipartisan issue and pledged to help advance the bill while ensuring proper oversight of public funds.