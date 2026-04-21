BASEBALL / Taiwanese Lee Hao-yu knocks first, second MLB hits for Tigers
Taipei, April 21 (CNA) Detroit Tigers prospect Lee Hao-yu (李灝宇) collected his first and second Major League Baseball (MLB) hits on Monday in the Tigers' 8-6 loss to the Boston Red Sox.
The Tigers' No. 6 prospect, who batted eighth, had an RBI single and a double in four at-bats at Fenway Park, raising his batting average to .182.
"He was super thrilled to get his first hit," Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said after the game.
"There's only one first, you know, and for him, it's been a couple of games where he's really been wanting to do it. I'm glad he did it here," the manager said.
Hao-Yu Lee's first @MLB hit ties the game! pic.twitter.com/yfSiiUXet4— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 20, 2026
"Young guys settle in when they start getting their first. Hopefully, now he can feel like a big leaguer."
The 23-year-old Taiwanese third baseman entered the game hitless in his previous seven plate appearances and extended that drought to eight when he grounded out in the top of the third inning, allowing Matt Vierling to advance from second to third.
Vierling then scored the Tigers' first run on Jake Rogers' single to make it 2-1.
Lee's first hit came in the fourth inning with two outs and runners on first and second. Lee ripped a line drive to center field off Red Sox reliever Zack Kelly on a 1-0 count, driving in Dillon Dingler to tie the game at 2-2.
Lee then struck out in the sixth inning before collecting his second hit while leading off in the ninth with the Tigers trailing 8-3. After a swing and miss, he lined a ball off the Green Monster in left field and reached second base.
The Tigers had four hits, including three doubles, in the ninth to score three runs, but still fell 8-6, with the teams splitting the four-game series.
The game marked Lee's first start against a right-handed pitcher since being called up Friday, suggesting that the organization will be patient with the 23-year-old prospect.
The Tigers remain second in the American League's Central Division, 0.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians and 0.5 games ahead of the Minnesota Twins. The team will host the Milwaukee Brewers for a three-game series starting Tuesday U.S. time.
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