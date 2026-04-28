Mother, son die in early morning house fire in Yunlin's Douliu

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Taipei, April 28 (CNA) A fire at a single-story home in Douliu City, Yunlin County early Tuesday morning left a 92-year-old bedridden woman and her 60-year-old son dead, local fire authorities said.

The Yunlin County Fire Department said it received a report of the blaze on Hushan Road at about 5:18 a.m. and dispatched 11 vehicles and 21 personnel to the scene.

Firefighters arrived to find the blaze well-developed, with the roof already burned through. Witnesses reported two people were trapped inside.

After entering the residence, firefighters found a 92-year-old woman surnamed Zhan (詹), who had limited mobility, and her son surnamed Lin (林), both showing no signs of life.

The fire was extinguished at 5:54 a.m., with about 30 square meters of the home damaged, the department said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Local government offices have been notified to assist with follow-up arrangements and provide support to the family.