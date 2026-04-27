Black Kite-2 connection advances multi-satellite verification: RapidTek

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Taipei, April 27 (CNA) The successful connection between the 8U CubeSat Black Kite-2 and ground stations marks "a key step" toward multi-satellite system verification, Taiwan-based wireless technology company RapidTek said Monday.

CubeSats are small, box-shaped satellites typically launched into low Earth orbit for Earth observation, communications testing and experimental missions. An "8U" designation means the satellite is composed of eight standardized units.

RapidTek Chair Arthur Wang (王奕翔) said that while initial missions focus on verifying the functionality of a single satellite, the long-term goal of low Earth orbit (LEO) development lies in reliably replicating mission procedures and accumulating orbital data to enable coordinated operations among multiple satellites.

Black Kite-2, the second of four 8U CubeSats commissioned by the Taiwan Space Agency (TASA), represents a transition from single-satellite validation to system-level verification, Wang said.

Launched at around 9:28 p.m. on March 30 (Taiwan time) from the Vandenberg Space Force Base, the satellite received a beacon signal within 20 minutes of entering orbit -- significantly faster than its predecessor -- indicating improved mission preparation and operational procedures, RapidTek said in a news release.

The satellite is now maintaining stable connections with multiple overseas ground stations, demonstrating reliable continuous communications and system integration.

It is currently adjusting its Attitude Determination and Control System (ADCS) to achieve stable orientation. Once stabilized, it will begin sequential in-orbit verification of its payloads to assess communication performance and application potential, the company said.

Compared to Black Kite-1, which orbits at about 510 kilometers, Black Kite-2 operates at an altitude of 590 km to gather data under different orbital conditions, providing a reference for future system optimization and mission design.

RapidTek said it will continue expanding its LEO satellite deployment and work toward building small satellite constellations for practical applications.

The company expects to launch two more 8U CubeSats by the end of 2026, incorporating inter-satellite communication capabilities to test data-sharing functions and gradually develop an autonomous LEO-based Internet of Things network.

The Black Kite satellites are part of a TASA-initiated program to establish a domestic CubeSat industry, in which the agency cooperates with industrial manufacturers to develop constellation missions with commercial application value, according to TASA.