Final batch of 28 M1A2T Abrams tanks delivered to Taiwan

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Taipei, April 27 (CNA) The final batch of M1A2T Abrams tanks Taiwan purchased from the United States arrived at Taipei Port late Sunday and were transported early Monday to the Army's Armored Training Command in Hukou Township, Hsinchu County.

At around 12:10 a.m., the 28 tanks, covered in black waterproof tarps, were seen leaving the port aboard large civilian flatbed trailers. Police and military police vehicles escorted the convoy along an expressway to the training base, with traffic controls implemented along the route.

The Army currently operates about 1,000 tanks, including the CM-11 Brave Tiger and M60A3 models, both of which have been in service for more than two decades.

A member of Taiwan's military operates a M41A7 ITAS Missile system in this CNA file photo for illustrative purposes

As part of its modernization efforts, the military has allocated NT$40.52 billion (US$1.28 billion) over an eight-year period (2019-2027) to procure 108 M1A2T tanks from the U.S.

The first two deliveries of 80 tanks in total were made in December 2024 and July 2025. The tanks will be deployed with the Army's Sixth Corps to strengthen defenses in northern Taiwan.

The 28 tanks delivered on the weekend are expected to undergo testing, including readiness training and evaluation, before the Army puts them into full operational service.

In addition to the 108 M1A2T tanks, Taiwan has also procured 14 M88A2 recovery vehicles, 16 M1070A1 transport vehicles, and 16 M1000 heavy equipment transport trailers from the U.S.