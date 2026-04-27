Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan 中央通訊社 フォーカス台湾 Fokus Taiwan
Search

Highs of 34 °C expected Monday in parts of Taiwan

04/27/2026 10:42 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, April 27 (CNA) The temperature in some areas of western Taiwan is likely to hit 34 degrees Celsius on Monday, with sunny skies prevailing across the country, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

As northeasterly winds weaken, the weather across Taiwan will warm up Monday, up by about 1-2 degrees from a day earlier, the CWA said, forecasting highs of 31-32 degrees throughout in the west, and 27-29 degrees in the east. In mountainous areas of western Taiwan, the mercury might rise to 34 degrees, the CWA said.

Temperatures across Taiwan will fall at night to 20-22 degrees, according to the CWA.

Sunny skies will prevail across most of the country on Monday, but some brief afternoon showers are likely in mountainous areas and on the Hengchun Peninsula in the south, CWA said.

The moisture is likely to increase on Tuesday, but daytime temperatures will rise slightly to 32-33 degrees in the west, and around 29 degrees in the east, the CWA forecast.

On Wednesday, a frontal system will approach, destabilizing conditions to some extent, and the front is expected to strengthen on Thursday, the CWA said.

According to independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮), the weather front is likely to bring thunderstorms and lower temperatures in northern Taiwan.

By Friday, however, conditions will stabilize, with temperatures rising again and only some afternoon showers in mountainous areas, he said.

(By Chang Hsiung-feng and Frances Huang)

Enditem/pc

0:00
/
0:00
Latest
More
We value your privacy.
Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
Got it. Learn more
57