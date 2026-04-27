Highs of 34 °C expected Monday in parts of Taiwan

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Taipei, April 27 (CNA) The temperature in some areas of western Taiwan is likely to hit 34 degrees Celsius on Monday, with sunny skies prevailing across the country, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

As northeasterly winds weaken, the weather across Taiwan will warm up Monday, up by about 1-2 degrees from a day earlier, the CWA said, forecasting highs of 31-32 degrees throughout in the west, and 27-29 degrees in the east. In mountainous areas of western Taiwan, the mercury might rise to 34 degrees, the CWA said.

Temperatures across Taiwan will fall at night to 20-22 degrees, according to the CWA.

Sunny skies will prevail across most of the country on Monday, but some brief afternoon showers are likely in mountainous areas and on the Hengchun Peninsula in the south, CWA said.

The moisture is likely to increase on Tuesday, but daytime temperatures will rise slightly to 32-33 degrees in the west, and around 29 degrees in the east, the CWA forecast.

On Wednesday, a frontal system will approach, destabilizing conditions to some extent, and the front is expected to strengthen on Thursday, the CWA said.

According to independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮), the weather front is likely to bring thunderstorms and lower temperatures in northern Taiwan.

By Friday, however, conditions will stabilize, with temperatures rising again and only some afternoon showers in mountainous areas, he said.