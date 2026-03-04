Taiwan headline news
03/04/2026 05:31 PM
Taipei, March 4 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: U.S. won't rule out sending ground troops to Iran: Trump
@China Times: Iran vows to attack vessels passing through Strait of Hormuz
@Liberty Times: Trump does not rule out deploying ground troops to Iran
@Economic Daily News: Stocks and currency plunge; foreign investors flee Taiwan market as Taiwan dollar drops NT$0.178
@Commercial Times: U.S. launches plan to stabilize oil markets
@Taipei Times: No power rationing required: minister
