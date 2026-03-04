To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Brit investigated for alleged vape use on China Airlines flight

Taipei, March 4 (CNA) A 58-year-old British man was taken in for investigation after allegedly smoking an electronic cigarette while on a China Airlines flight from the U.K. to Taiwan, Taiwan's Aviation Police Bureau (APB) said Wednesday.

Hsu Keng-hsin (許庚辛), an APB squad leader, told the media that the bureau received a report from China Airlines at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers brought the passenger in for questioning before referring the case to the Criminal Investigation Police Brigade on suspicion of violations under the Civil Aviation Act, Hsu said.

Hsu said an electronic cigarette was confiscated.

China Airlines said in a written statement that the incident occurred on flight CI082 from London on March 2 and that crew members responded according to standard operating procedures before notifying the APB after arriving at Taoyuan International Airport.

The Taiwanese airline said it places flight safety as its highest priority and maintains zero tolerance for "irrational behavior."

It reminded passengers that bringing electronic cigarettes into Taiwan is illegal.

A post on the social media platform Threads alleged that a non-Taiwanese male passenger on the same flight began causing disturbances shortly after takeoff and engaged in sexual harassment.

The post alleged the passenger touched a male flight attendant's buttocks, slapped a female flight attendant's buttocks, forcibly grabbed a female flight attendant's hand and kissed it, and later openly smoked an electronic cigarette.

Hsu said the APB has not received a formal complaint from China Airlines regarding allegations that the passenger was intoxicated or sexually harassed flight attendants, adding that the case will be handled according to the law if a formal complaint is filed.