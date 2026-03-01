Brief showers expected across Taiwan Monday through Wednesday

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 1 (CNA) Brief showers are forecast across Taiwan beginning Monday as a weather front approaches, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Sunday.

On Sunday, northern Taiwan will see sporadic rain, while central and eastern regions, along with the Hengchun Peninsula, may experience localized showers, the CWA said.

Daytime highs are expected to range between 26-29 degrees Celsius in northern and central Taiwan, with temperatures exceeding 30 degrees in the south, according to the CWA.

From Monday through Wednesday, sporadic showers are forecast islandwide. The rain is expected to bring cooler temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday, when daytime highs will drop to 19-20 degrees in the north, around 24 degrees in central Taiwan, and 25-27 degrees in the south, according to the CWA.

Overnight lows will fall to around 16 degrees in northern Taiwan and between 16 and 19 degrees in central and southern areas, according to the CWA.

Temperatures are forecast to rebound on Thursday, with rain receding to northern Taiwan, mountainous areas in central and southern Taiwan, and the Hengchun Peninsula, the CWA said.

According to independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮), weather models indicate that northeasterly winds will strengthen again on Friday, bringing localized brief showers and lower temperatures to the north and east.

The weather is expected to turn sunny over the following weekend, though mornings and evenings will remain chilly, Wu said.