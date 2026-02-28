Taiwan closely monitoring situation after U.S., Israel strike Iran: Lai

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 28 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) said Saturday he has instructed the government to closely monitor regional developments following strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran, and to take all necessary precautionary measures.

In a Facebook post Saturday evening, Lai said that his national security team had briefed him on the latest developments as tensions grow across the Middle East in the wake of U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran that day.

The government has activated relevant response mechanisms to ensure the safety of Taiwanese nationals in the region, and is maintaining close communication with like-minded countries and global partners, the president said.

Meanwhile, Lai said the government will assess the potential impact across various sectors -- particularly fluctuations in international commodity and energy prices -- evaluate the effects on Taiwan's economy, financial stability and people's livelihoods, and respond with prudence.